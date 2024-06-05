Chicago White Sox keep making wrong kind of history: 12-game skid is 1 off single-season franchise record

The Chicago White Sox were an out away from a clean second inning on May 22 in Toronto.

But Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider drove in two runs with a single. Daulton Varsho knocked in two more with a triple. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with an RBI single. And Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run.

In the blink of an eye, the Sox were in a seven-run hole.

They never recovered, falling 9-2. That began one of the longest losing streaks in team history.

The Sox entered Wednesday’s City Series game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on a 12-game skid. They’ve found a variety of ways to lose.

Before Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Cubs, manager Pedro Grifol said: “We’re really fighting hard to try to break this losing streak and hopefully get on a little bit of a run here. The one thing that I’ve been really impressed with is we really have a short-term memory when it comes to losing games. They bleed it after the game, but it just seems like the very next day they’ve got some kind of good energy in here.

“Obviously an 11-game losing streak sucks, but we want to break that as fast as we can. I’m not going to lie to you on that. But as far as the way we prepare, are we changing things? We’re coming to play every day and these guys have done a really good job of giving us their very best.”

The Sox saw leads of 5-0 and 6-5 vanish Tuesday on the way to tying the second-longest single-season losing streak in franchise history.

Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome, this year’s team continues to find itself on historical lists to avoid. The Sox have the worst record (15-46) in franchise history through 61 games. And they became the first Sox team to have a winless homestand of at least seven games when they went 0-7 against the Baltimore Orioles and Blue Jays from May 23-29.

During the 12-game losing streak, the Sox have been outscored 76-37.

Photos: Cubs beat White Sox 7-6 in a comeback win at Wrigley Field

Here’s a closer look historically at where this slide stands among the franchise’s longest single-season skids. (The overall record of 15 consecutive losses was set over the last five games of 1967 and the first 10 in 1968.)

13 games: Aug. 9-26, 1924

The Aug. 27 Tribune headline said it all: “Sox Set Season’s Record for Successive Defeats; Lose, 4-3.” The Sox dropped their 13th straight with a 12-inning loss to the Philadelphia Athletics.

They were 51-54 before starting the streak with an 8-5 loss to the Washington Senators. After the loss to the A’s, their record stood at 51-67.

“In the battle for last place between the unlucky White Sox and the lowly Athletics, the Sox dropped their thirteenth successive game today, when they were licked by Mack’s men 4 to 3 in a twelve inning combat of considerable intensity,” James Crusinberry wrote in the Tribune article that day.

The 1924 team — which included Hall of Famer Eddie Collins — finished last in the eight-team American League at 66-87-1.

12 games: Sept. 10-22, 1927

The article in the Sept. 23 Tribune got straight to the facts after a 2-1 loss in 10 innings to the Boston Red Sox.

“Victory is something which the White Sox can’t seem to find.”

The White Sox were 65-68 before the skid started against the Senators and were 65-80 after the loss to the Red Sox.

All of the losses came on the road as the Sox dropped games in Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Three of the defeats came in extra innings.

The 1927 team, featuring Hall of Fame pitcher Ted Lyons, finished fifth in the AL at 70-83.

12 games: May 22-June 4, 2024

The Sox saw one game end with an interference call near second base against the Orioles. After another loss to Baltimore, Grifol said, “Most of the guys were f—ing flat.”

And a not-so-close play at the plate led to an all-time postgame interview from outfielder Tommy Pham after Sunday’s 6-3 loss in Milwaukee. Pham went on the IL on Tuesday as injuries continue to pile up.

So have the losses. The Sox had lost 16 of 17 entering Wednesday with the only win on May 21 against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Seven of the losses during the streak came at Guaranteed Rate Field. Six have been by two runs or fewer, including Tuesday’s defeat.

“It’s definitely frustrating. We’ve just got to keep putting one foot forward and continue to work,” starting pitcher Chris Flexen said Tuesday night. “Close tonight, just got to keep working.”