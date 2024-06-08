Chicago White Sox host the Boston Red Sox Saturday

Boston Red Sox (32-32, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (16-48, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (6-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-5, 9.74 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -110, White Sox -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Chicago has an 11-22 record in home games and a 16-48 record overall. The White Sox have gone 9-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Boston is 32-32 overall and 18-14 on the road. Red Sox hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the White Sox with 10 home runs while slugging .446. Andrew Vaughn is 12-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .286 for the Red Sox. Rob Refsnyder is 15-for-41 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .231 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (undisclosed), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

