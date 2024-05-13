Chicago White Sox game postponed due to rain

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox game tonight against the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to rain, the team announced.

According to the White Sox, the game will be made up as a part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow, with Game 1 first pitch set for 3:40 p.m., and Game 2 beginning 30-45 minutes after the final pitch of Game 1.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium passes for tomorrow’s regularly-scheduled game at 6:40 p.m. can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for tonight’s game (May 13).

Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase, according to the White Sox.

Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29 ERA) will take the mound for Game 1, with Erick Fedde (3-0, 3.00 ERA) slotted to start Game 2 for Chicago.

