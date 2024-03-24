Chicago White Sox face more cuts with 42 players in camp. Here’s our projected 26-man roster for opening day.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robbie Grossman didn’t have a particular number of at-bats he would need in spring to prepare for a season.

“It just depends year-to-year, and I feel good physically where I’m at right now,” Grossman said Saturday morning at Camelback Ranch. “My swing feels good and I’m excited to get on the field.”

The switch-hitting outfielder found a home Friday after coming to terms on a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox.

“We talked a lot in the offseason,” Grossman said. “Fortunately I’m here. I get to put on this uniform and am happy to be a part of this organization.”

Grossman’s arrival came the same day the Sox made a couple of cuts in infielder Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar.

“We’re still sorting through some things,” manager Pedro Grifol said when asked of Pillar on Saturday. “We’ll see how everything turns out.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Pillar was exploring options while the Sox remained in touch.

The Sox made another roster move Saturday, releasing reliever Jesse Chavez. The right-hander was in camp on a minor-league deal. With the move, the Sox have 42 players remaining in camp: 23 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and nine outfielders.

Grifol said the Sox will “have everything probably settled in” by Sunday.

“It’s been a busy day and we’ve still got a few decisions to make,” Grifol said.

With more to come, here’s a projection of the opening-day 26-man roster.

Outfielders (5)

Right field was one of the major decisions heading into spring training. And Pillar’s release along with Grossman’s signing added a couple of wrinkles to the process.

Fletcher has been a leading candidate. He has struggled at times at the plate — .212 average after two hits Saturday — but has the upside and ability to also play center or left if Robert or Benintendi need a day off.

Among the outfielders still in camp, the Sox can go in any direction among Phillips, Rafael Ortega and Mark Payton as Grossman ramps up.

Grifol mentioned Grossman’s discipline at the plate among his strengths.

“He’s tough to pitch to, he takes a walk,” Grifol said. “He’s a winner, has a winning mentality and we’re excited to have him here.”

Grifol said the Sox wouldn’t rush Grossman.

“He’s got his schedule, he’s got his plan and we’ll make adjustments as we go on this,” Grifol said.

Infielders (6)

Shewmake’s ability to rebound from a left lateral ankle sprain has been impressive.

He was originally slated to have a two-to-four week recovery period after suffering the injury on March 16. Yet, he was in the lineup Saturday, playing shortstop in the Cactus League game against the Seattle Mariners. He has played at second base, shortstop and third and got some work in practice at first.

Danny Mendick and Zach Remillard also have been in the mix for the utility infielder slot.

Sheets gives the Sox a left-handed-hitting power option with experience at first and in right field.

Catchers (2)

The Sox will have a new look behind the plate after signing Maldonado to a one-year deal and trading for Stassi during the offseason.

Grifol said earlier in camp that the 37-year-old Maldonado “understands how to conserve energy. He knows how to navigate nine innings and tomorrow and the next day. He knows how to play every day.”

“So as far as his body, how does it look? It looks the same as last year,” Grifol said. “He’s dropped some weight, he just has a style of play, he knows how to do it.”

Pitchers (13)

The Sox can go in all kinds of directions with the bullpen. Wilson, Brebbia, Hill and Kopech are among the locks.

Jake Cousins and Justin Anderson have been effective working one inning in each of their outings, while Touki Toussaint, Jake Woodford and Chad Kuhl could be options for length. Bryan Shaw has a track record with the organization, spending 2023 with the Sox.

Nastrini, a starter, and the reliever Leasure — both acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season — have pitched well enough to make the team.

In terms of starting depth, nonroster invitee Brad Keller continues to build up after signing on March 8. He’s slotted to pitch during Monday’s exhibition game against Charlotte at Camelback Ranch.

The first three spots in the rotation — Crochet, Soroka and Fedde — are set. Flexen is in line to be the fourth starter.

“He’s done well, every time he takes the mound he gets better and better,” Grifol said of Flexen. “We’re happy where he’s at. It’s a good possibility (he’s the fourth starter), but nothing is etched in stone yet.”

The same can be said for spots throughout the roster.