Are the Chicago White Sox eyeing the South Loop for a new stadium?

Will the South Siders be playing baseball in the South Loop?

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, “serious” negotiations have taken place between the Chicago White Sox and developer Related Midwest in regard to possibly building a baseball-only stadium at Roosevelt Road and Clark Street — an area known as “the 78.”

Related Midwest owns the site, according to the Sun-Times, which also reported the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority — owners of Guaranteed Rate Field — has not been involved in the talks.

Just where the Sox will be playing in the future has been a topic of conversation for several months. In August, Crain’s Chicago Business reported the team was considering a move from Guaranteed Rate Field — where the Sox have played since 1991 when it was built to replace Comiskey Park — when its lease expires after 2029.

At the time of that report, the Sox said in a statement, “We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place. The conversations would be with the city, ISFA (Illinois Sports Facilities Authority) and the state and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future.”