Chicago White Sox announce class of 2024 for ‘ChiSox Athlete’ NIL Program

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox announced the class of 2024 for their ChiSox Athlete Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) program Thursday, which includes 12 DI college athletes with ties to the Chicagoland area.

According to a press release from the team, the NIL program was created to empower local student-athletes, their voices and careers across sports, and beyond. ChiSox Athlete welcomed nine new members along with three returning student athletes from DI college programs from across the Midwest.

The latest additions to the program include:

Robbie Avila (Indiana State Men’s Basketball, Oak Forest, Illinois – Oak Forest High School)

Pat Coogan (Notre Dame Men’s Football, Palos Heights, Illinois – Marist High School)

Malik Elzy (Illinois Men’s Football, Chicago – Simeon Career Academy)

Berkley Mensik (Notre Dame Women’s Soccer, Algonquin, Illinois – Dundee-Crown High School)

Rylie Mills (Notre Dame Men’s Football, Lake Bluff, Illinois – Lake Forest High School)

Abbey Murphy (Minnesota Women’s Hockey, Evergreen Park, Illinois – Mother McAuley High School)

Jack Olsen (Northwestern Men’s Football, Wheaton, Illinois – Wheaton Warrenville South High School)

Matt Ramos (Purdue Men’s Wrestling, Lockport, Illinois – Lockport High School)

Carnell Tate (Ohio State Men’s Football, Chicago – Marist High School)

Following several college graduations, returning CHISOX Athletes include:

Yulexi Diaz (Illinois-Chicago Women’s Soccer, Chicago – Eric Solorio Academy)

Kylie Feuerbach (Iowa Women’s Basketball, Sycamore, Illinois – Sycamore High School)

Skyla Schulte (Michigan State Women’s Gymnastics, Bolingbrook, Illinois – Plainfield East High School)

Notably, Feuerbach, a 6-foot-tall, redshirt junior guard from Sycamore, Ill., has helped Iowa Women’s Basketball claim its sixth Big Ten Conference Tournament title and third in as many years this season. On Monday, the Hawkeyes defeated Louisiana State University to advance to a second consecutive Final Four and third appearance in school history. Feuerbach and the team are set to take on No. 3 seeded University of Connecticut on Friday, April 5 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Avila, a 6-foot-10-inch-tall sophomore center out of Oak Forest High School nicknamed “Cream Abdul-Jabbar,” has been instrumental in propelling the Indiana State Sycamores to their first-ever National Invitation Tournament (NIT) final Thursday, as the team takes on fellow No. 1 seed Seton Hall at 6 p.m. CT. He has become a focal point of the team’s success, leading the program through a remarkable season and helping claim the university’s fourth Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

The ChiSox Athlete program prioritizes a student-first approach focused on financial and professional marketing opportunities that help enhance students’ unique brands and platforms. Athletes are invited to the ballpark to throw a ceremonial first pitch prior to enjoying a VIP White Sox game experience.

First-year athletes receive behind-the-scenes insights on careers across the sports industry and access to professional resources within the organization’s front office, while returning members are invited to join the White Sox broadcast alongside on-air personalities from Sox television and radio partners.

Returning in 2024, ChiSox Athlete features advertising partnership opportunities that leverage the individuals’ Sox-provided photoshoots and help increase exposure for the athletes’ personal and professional brands.

In addition to ChiSox Athletes, the White Sox invite any qualified college student-athletes to enjoy two complimentary tickets to select games throughout the 2024 season. Student-athletes can submit a current and valid “.edu” email address and a link to their athletic bio to receive their tickets.

For more information on the Chicago White Sox NIL program and other opportunities for college student-athletes, visit the team’s website: https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/fans/nil-opportunities

