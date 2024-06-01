Chicago West Side Spots season to bring free sports to youth

CHICAGO — The Chicago West Side sports season kicks off Saturday in Garfield Park. The League brings free sports for kids between the ages of 7 and 14.

The cause also helps families in the area that are disproportionately impacted by violence. President and CEO of Meridian Health Plan Cristal Gray joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share more.

For more information, visit Meridian Illinois Managed Care Plans (ilmeridian.com)

