Chicago vs. Minnesota: Which Vikings player would you want on the Bears?

The Chicago Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this season in a divisional primetime battle on Monday night. While there was a time when the Vikings game felt like an easy win, that’s not the case entering Week 10.

The Bears are coming off a disheartening 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, a game that wasn’t as close as it appeared, which dropped them to three straight losses this season. Chicago’s offense has hit rock bottom, and they’re trying to find some semblance of a rhythm despite an array of concerns.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have won two straight games after starting the season 1-5. It feels like the Bears and Vikings are trending in different directions. Minnesota has found a rhythm with back-to-back wins over divisional foes the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, and they have their sights set on Chicago next.

The Vikings have no shortage of talent that they’ll be leaning on in Monday’s matchup, including running back Dalvin Cook, linebacker Anthony Barr defensive end Danielle Hunter and receiver Adam Thielen.

As Chicago prepares to face Minnesota, which Vikings player would you want on the Bears?

