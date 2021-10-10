Chicago vs Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Chicago vs Las Vegas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Allegient Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Chicago (2-2), Las Vegas (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Chicago vs Las Vegas Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

The defense is making up for a whole slew of issues.

Offensively, at least the Bears know their direction. For what it’s worth, it’s the Justin Fields show for the foreseeable future – and now it’s time to see all the things he can do. He has yet to turn it loose, and this might have to be the game to do it.

The defense, though, should be able to do the job against the mediocre Raider running game that likely won’t hit 100 yards.

A resurgent Robert Quinn should help a solid pass rush generate the pressure on Derek Carr to be a bother – forcing takeaways is a must.

The Bears are 2-0 when they force turnovers, and 0-2 when they don’t. However …

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The Raiders don’t have too many issues with giveaways – they have yet to turn the ball over more than once in any game.

In this, it’s all about not screwing up.

Fields isn’t going to crank up the passing game enough for the NFL’s worst offense to make a difference, and without David Montgomery, the running attack isn’t going to build on the 185 yards it came up with against Detroit.

The Bears have yet to come up with a 400-yard day of total offense, and that’s not happening here. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much will the recent allegations against Jon Gruden affect the team?

This is a game full of distractions with Fields getting the spotlight, a slew of injuries for the Raiders, Khalil Mack going against his old franchise, and …

Story continues

Chicago won’t have enough offense. Fields will run for a few scores, but he’ll also turn it over just enough to matter.

Chicago vs Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 27, Chicago 17

Line: Las Vegas -5.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: No Time to Die

1: Muppets Haunted Mansion

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings