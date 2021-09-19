Chicago vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Chicago vs Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Network: FOX

Chicago (0-1) vs Cincinnati (1-0) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Joe Burrow is healthy, seemingly back to normal, and he has receivers who can catch.

Matthew Stafford lit up the Bears for 321 yards and three touchdowns with big plays doing in the secondary in the Ram win on Sunday night, and now it’s Burrow’s turn after a solid 261-yard, two-touchdown effort in the overtime win over Minnesota.

A 200-yard passing machine, Burrow and first round pick Ja’Marr Chase hooked for a 50-yard touchdown, he came up with a few other big throws, and it should all keep going against a Chicago defense that didn’t generate a lick of pressure last week.

Why Chicago Will Win

The running game worked.

That’s not a given for a Chicago offense that didn’t do much of anything until late last year. The LA Ram defensive front was supposed to be impenetrable, but David Montgomery ran well, Andy Dalton was hit too much, and the offense wasn’t totally miserable.

Everyone wants to see Justin Fields, but Dalton was fine. Not amazing, not special, but fine. He didn’t get a whole lot of help from the defense, though, and he has to start taking more chances down the field.

By the way, Kirk Cousins hit the Bengals for 351 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chicago defense was able to hold down the LA rushing attack but had way too many breakdowns in the secondary. That will slow down just a wee bit.

Burrow will connect on a few big plays like he did last week, but the Bears will get a few more plays out of Fields, Dalton will continue to be serviceable, and it’ll be a grinding win with the D playing a whole lot better.

Chicago vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Chicago 23, Cincinnati 20

Line: Chicago -2.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

