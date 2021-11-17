Chicago vs. Baltimore: Which Ravens player would you want on the Bears?

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to upset Baltimore for their first win in the last month.

The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, where some injured players were able to get an extra week of rest and the team was able to regroup after losing four straight games.

Despite Week 9’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s reason for optimism following the performance of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who had his breakout game in Pittsburgh on a prime-time stage. Now, it’s about continuing to build on Fields’ success and the offense’s fourth-quarter production, where they scored 21 points against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are coming off a brutal loss to the Miami Dolphins, which marked the worst offensive performance of the Lamar Jackson era. While Baltimore has been a bit of a mixed bag this season, this certainly won’t be an easy game, especially for an angry Ravens team looking to rebound.

The Bears are early 6.5-point home underdogs against the Ravens, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Which isn’t really a shock considering Baltimore is one of the AFC’s best teams. But the Ravens have also been inconsistent, and they can be beaten.

If Chicago hopes to upset Baltimore, there’s going to have to contend with a ton of talent on their roster, from quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Marquise Brown to defensive end Calais Campbell.

Which Ravens player would you want to steal for the Bears?

