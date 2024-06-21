Chicago trades Texas A&M alumnus Alex Caruso to Western Conference for former Top 10 pick

Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Following three years with in the Windy City, former Texas A&M combo guard Alex Caruso has been dealt back to the Western Conference.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls traded the Aggies alumnus on Thursday to Oklahoma City for point guard Josh Giddey, who the Thunder drafted sixth overall in 2021.

After delivering a "Woj Bomb," the ESPN senior NBA insider noted that Caruso is entering the final season of a four-year, $37 million contract that he signed in August 2021 during free agency. Per Wojnarowski, Caruso "becomes eligible for a four-year, approximately $80M extension," on Dec. 20.

Caruso was selected to the NBA All-Defensive teams in back-to-back seasons, making the first squad in 2023 and second unit this year. He played 137 games at Texas A&M over four campaigns before going undrafted in 2016.

His first NBA contract was ironically with the Thunder, which he signed on Sept. 23. However, Caruso was waived 24 days later and joined the OKC Blue on Nov. 3, beginning his professional career in the G League.

