Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

CHICAGO — Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday's inaugural Chicago Street Race (5 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) through and around Grant Park.

Hamlin scored his third pole of the season and 39th of his Cup career with a lap of 89.557 mph. He'll be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick, who drives for 23XI Racing, which Hamlin co-owns with Michael Jordan.

The second row has three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell, who gives Toyota three of the top four starting spots.

The third row has Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell.

Among those starting deeper in the field are William Byron (22nd), Chase Elliott (26th) and Ross Chastain (34th).