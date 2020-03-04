Chicago State became the first college basketball team to cancel games due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Bobcats informed the WAC on Tuesday night that they will not be traveling to play road games at Seattle or at Utah Valley this week, according to a report from Stadium. They are supposed to visit Seattle on Thursday night and follow that up with a trip to UVU on Saturday, but due to the outbreak in Seattle, the program has decided not to make the trip.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The virus has sickened more than 92,000 people and killed 3,100 worldwide, the vast majority of them in China. Nine people have died in the U.S., all in Washington state. Most cases have been mild. Five of those nine deaths came at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburbs. At least 27 cases have been confirmed in the region, and on Tuesday, Amazon announced that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chicago State is 4-25 on the season. Three of their four wins came against non-Division I competition. They have not won a game since December 4th. Utah Valley is currently in eighth place in the nine-team WAC. Seattle is tied for fourth. New Mexico State clinched the conference regular season title a week ago.

MORE on college basketball coronavirus concerns

Also Tuesday, the NCAA announced it has established an advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools to address the virus, also known as COVID-19. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will lead the group.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy said in a statement. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned; however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Chicago State cancels games at Seattle, Utah Valley due to coronavirus originally appeared on NBCSports.com