Chicago star Kahleah Copper signs multi-year extension with Sky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky signed star Kahleah Copper to a multi-year contract extension Sunday.

Copper, who was set to be a free agent at the end of the season, ranks in the franchise's top five in a number of categories including scoring (2,676 points) and games played (224).

She currently leads the team in scoring (18.7 points) this season and has helped the Sky reach the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

“Chicago has been everything I could’ve asked for and more over the past seven seasons,” Copper said. “This is where I’ve grown as a player, as a person, and where I’m proud to say I’ve become one with this community.

"This city doesn’t cut corners and pours everything it has into each day. That’s a standard I’m proud to upkeep. I’m ready and excited to grow and build on my legacy here and give this city, our fans, my teammates, coaches, and the entire Sky organization everything I have to bring another championship back home.”

Copper helped the franchise win its first WNBA title in 2021, earning MVP honors of the Finals. She was a standout at Rutgers.

“We are thrilled Kahleah has decided to stay in Chicago, after winning a championship here and bringing so much success to Chicago,” Sky principal owner Michael Alter said. “We know Kahleah’s skill, leadership, drive, competitive spirit, passion, and energy will help fuel a winning culture in Chicago for years to come.”

