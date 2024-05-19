Chicago Spring Half Marathon expected to bring 8,000-plus runners downtown Sunday morning

The Chicago Spring Half Marathon takes place Sunday morning in downtown Chicago.

The event begins at 7 a.m. with the half marathon, followed by the 10-kilometer race beginning at 7:45 a.m. and the Junior Dash beginning at 10 a.m.

More than 8,000 runners are expected to participate in this year’s races.

The starting line is near Jackson Boulevard this year, while the finish line has been moved from Columbus Drive to Monroe Street.

For a race map and more race information, visit chicagospringhalf.com.

The following road closures will be in effect on race day:

Monroe Street, from DuSable Lakeshore Drive to Columbus Drive (all lanes), reopens at 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive, from Randolph Street to Monroe Street (northbound lanes), reopens at noon.

Columbus Drive, from Randolph Street to Monroe Street (southbound lanes), reopens at 9 a.m.

Columbus Drive, from Monroe Street to Jackson Boulevard (all lanes), reopens at 9 a.m.

Columbus Drive, from Jackson Boulevard to Roosevelt Road (all lanes), reopens at 9 a.m.

Randolph Street exit (northbound exit lane), from DuSable Lakeshore Drive to Randolph Street, reopens at noon.

Intermediate Randolph Street (eastbound lanes), from DuSable Lakeshore Drive to Columbus Drive, reopens at noon.

