Chicago sports teams, schools still seek funding but no movement from lawmakers as spring session nears end

With the Bears stadium proposal facing 4th and long and the Sox ballpark pitch trailing in the bottom of the 9th inning, a Chicago State Rep wants to reset negotiations.

“We can’t let the conversation die because negotiations were not successful for the first pitch,” said State Rep. La Shawn Ford.

With the Bears and White Sox request for taxpayer help paying for new stadiums dead on arrival, State Representative LaShawn Ford wants the teams to huddle with Chicago to devise a new plan.

“It would be, I think, a tragedy to not negotiate, right? And lose a sports team to some other city. We need to do everything we can to broker a great deal for Chicago and the taxpayers,” Ford said.

Ford, who also wants Red Stars to be part of the talks, says a good deal for taxpayers would be massive new revenue from the stadiums, which would help pay pensions and fund social services and education.

Ford’s proposal calls on the teams to consider sharing a stadium, and he urges the Illinois Sports Facilities Authorities to report on how much outstanding debt could be paid off by selling its existing assets.

“Government could be a partner but government doesn’t have to be the landlord and the government should not have to bear the full expense for another business,” Ford said.

As the spring legislative session winds down, Ford reacted to recent lobbying efforts by the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who says Springfield owes the city more than a billion dollars.

“When you say Springfield “owes,” I mean, that sets up what you call opposition,” Ford said. “Remember, you have to make a case down here for more money, you know it’s only so many Chicago legislators that can fight.”

Chicago is facing an election-year tightening of the belt at the capital. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is seeking tax increases on sports betting companies and corporations as his administration warns agencies to prepare for budget cuts.

At a City Club event last Friday, Pritzker stressed the importance of a balanced budget.

“You can’t do mental health care, you can’t invest in education, higher or K-12 education, early childhood – which is a passion of mine – you can’t do any of those things unless you balance the budget,” Pritzker said.

With just days left in session, Ford says the governor’s budget proposals are still being debated but doesn’t think the tax hike on sports betting would pass if it were called today.

