Chicago Sports Network announces it will broadcast Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games live, beginning in October

CHICAGO — Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games will be broadcast live on the Chicago Sports Network beginning in October, the network announced Monday morning.

The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) will launch in October across multiple platforms, delivering more than 300 live Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games annually, along with pregame and postgame coverage and 24/7 multisport programming, according to a CHSN news release.

The network will broadcast from production studios located at the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field.

CHSN says it will launch in October with Blackhawks and Bulls preseason games and that its first White Sox game will be broadcast in 2025. All remaining 2024 White Sox games will continue to be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago, according to CHSN.

CHSN is a joint venture among the Blackhawks, Bulls, White Sox and Standard Media and will reach most of Illinois, along with parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, pending league approvals, according to the network.

The network says it will have agreements in place with traditional cable providers and streaming services when it launches and that it will be available via free, over-the-air broadcast.

According to the release, Jason Coyle has been named president of CHSN after serving in Chicago-based sports media leadership roles for more than 20 years, most recently as president of Stadium.

“As we set out to design the network, we began and ended every discussion with the simple question: ‘What is best for our fans?'” Coyle said in the release. “‘What is the best approach to distribution? How can we push the limits of both in-game and studio production?’

“We plan to serve our fans on as many platforms and in as many markets as our rights allow.”

The three Chicago teams’ partner, Standard Media, owns four stations, from Rhode Island to Nebraska. According to CHSN, the network is in the midst of building its staff and will have continued announcements through the summer as distribution and other agreements are finalized.

Updates will also be shared at CHSN.com.

