Chicago snatch late point at NWSL leaders KC Current

Chicago Red Stars stunned the NWSL leaders KC Current by nabbing a late draw in Kansas City.

Scorers: Zaneratto 51′, Chawinga58′ ; Swanson 6′, Staab 90+2′

The Current came into the night sitting pretty at the top of the table, looking to extend their lead, but Chicago had other plans.

Despite being losers of three straight games, the Red Stars snatched the lead thanks to a stunning Mallory Swanson strike from an acute angle.

The league leaders would not be denied however, as they found a leveler after the break Beatriz Zaneratto snatched a goal to start the turnaround.

That turnaround was completed just seven minutes later when Temwa Chawinga put the hosts ahead to stun Chicago in the opening minutes of the second half.

While it looked for all the world that the leaders would hold onto their advantage and collect all three points, Sam Staab had other ideas, bagging a stoppage time equalizer to collect a point.