Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper named 2021 WNBA Finals MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper has been named the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP.

Copper and her teammates led Chicago to its first WNBA championship. The Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the Finals on Sunday to become champions.

Copper shined in the 2021 postseason, averaging 18.6 points on 53.5% shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

In Sunday's Game 4, Copper scored 10 points on 38.5% shooting, and tallied 2 rebounds and 1 assist. She scored 21 points in Game 1 against the Mercury, 15 in Game 2 and 22 in Game 3.

"I worked so f****** hard," Copper shouted excitedly when asked about how she went from a little girl with a dream to become the latest Finals MVP.

"I worked so hard, I worked so hard. And my teammates and my coaches believed in me, and I just stayed down until it was my turn."