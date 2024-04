When is the Chicago Sky's home opener? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky fans won't have to wait long to watch Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese play for their new team.

In a little over a month, on May 25, the Sky will make their home debut for the 2024 WNBA season when they take on the Connecticut Sun.

Tickets for the game are already on sale, with prices ranging from $37-$639.

If you don't want to wait, you can also catch the Sky's first preseason home game on May 7, when they take on the New York Liberty.

The Sky owned two picks in the first round of the WNBA Draft, and they put them to maximum effect, selecting South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and LSU forward Angel Reese.

The Sky used the No. 3 overall pick to snag Cardoso after an incredible career at South Carolina, which culminated with the Gamecocks going undefeated and winning a national championship earlier this month.

The 6-foot-7 Cardoso scored 14.4 points and hauled down 9.7 rebounds per game in her final collegiate season. She also averaged 2.5 blocks per game, playing as one of the most versatile centers in the game.

The Sky acquired the No. 3 pick in the draft in a trade with the Phoenix Mercury that sent Kahleah Copper and Morgan Bertsch to the Valley of the Sun.

The Sky also moved up one spot in a trade with the Minnesota Lynx over the weekend. With that No. 7 pick, the team took Reese, the skilled forward who helped lead the Tigers to a national title in 2023 and an Elite Eight berth this season. She averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game, with the latter good for second in all of college basketball.

The Sky selected Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell with the No. 13 pick in the second round of the draft. Maxwell started in 65 games with Gonzaga after transferring from Utah, averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in her second season with the Bulldogs.

She also shot 44% from three-point range, giving the Sky another versatile threat on the perimeter.

Maxwell is the first player the Sky have drafted from Gonzaga since Courtney Vandersloot, a key contributor to the team's 2021 WNBA championship squad.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, with Stanford’s Cameron Brink going with the second pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.