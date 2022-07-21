Chicago Sky's Candace Parker wins fourth Best WNBA Player ESPY

Sky's Candace Parker wins fourth Best WNBA Player ESPY originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker continues making history on the court and has the trophy collection to prove why she's one of the best athletes to ever play professional basketball.

During the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, Parker won Best WNBA Player for the fourth time in her career. Parker was not in Los Angeles to accept the award as she and her Sky teammates became the first WNBA team to clinch a playoff berth after defeating the Seattle Storm 78-74 at Wintrust Arena earlier in the day.

Parker beat out Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) and Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx) for the Best WNBA Player ESPY. Parker was also nominated for Best Athlete, Women's Sports, but lost to Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Parker now has a total of six ESPYs under her belt, which include Best Athlete, Women's Sports (2008), Best Collegiate Athlete, Women's Sports (2008) and Best WNBA Player (2009, 2013, 2017, 2022).

The 36-year-old recently received the Chicago League Title IX Award for her excellence in leading women's sports on and off the court.

Parker and the reigning WNBA champion Sky look to defend their title as the playoffs begin on August 17.