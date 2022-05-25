Chicago Sky's Candace Parker shows off new favorite championship ring

Sky's Parker shows off new favorite championship ring originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Candace Parker received her first championship ring in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks and received her second ring Tuesday with the Chicago Sky.

Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky got their championship rings last night



(via @WNBA)

"Oh, you want to see it? Bop," Parker said in a video via WNBA.

The Chicagoland native was then asked by the videographer if this ring was her favorite out of the two she's earned.

"I mean, yes," Parker said. "It is one of my favorites."

The two-time MVP and two-time WNBA champion was signed by the Sky in February 2021 to help her hometown team win its first championship. Eight months later, Parker and the Sky accomplished that goal by defeating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

Dana Evans, Ruthy Hebard, Azurá Stevens, Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Parker each received rings before the game against the Indiana Fever. Parker walked onto the court with her two children, Lailaa and Airr.

Copper, who was the 2021 Finals MVP, was in complete awe upon receiving the first championship ring of her career.

2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper seeing her championship ring for the first time last night. She was dazzled by the ring!

Following the ceremony, the Sky's commemorative banner was raised to the rafters.

Parker recorded 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the 95-90 victory over the Fever.