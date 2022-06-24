Chicago Sky's Candace Parker makes history with third career triple-double

Candace Parker makes history with third career triple-double originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Candace Parker's legend continues to grow.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star added to her lengthy resume on Thursday, recording her third career triple-double in the Chicago Sky's victory over her former team, the Los Angeles Sparks.

Parker is now the WNBA's all-time leader in career triple-doubles.

The 36-year-old Parker finished the game with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Sky improved to 12-5 on the season. Chicago has now won two straight games after completing the largest comeback in WNBA history on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces.

Parker and the Sky will look to continue their hot streak on Sunday in Chicago, when they host the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena.