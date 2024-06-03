Chicago Sky's Angel Reese Fined by WNBA, Chennedy Carter Foul Upgraded After She Pushed Caitlin Clark

Reese was fined for "failing to make herself available" to the media after the dramatic 71-70 Indiana victory

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images; Luke Hales/Getty Images; Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images Angel Reese; Caitlin Clark; Chennedy Carter

The WNBA has fined Angel Reese and upgraded a foul by Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky after the team's dramatic 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever on June 1.

Reese, 22, was fined $1000 for "failing to make herself available to the media for interviews" after the game, the WNBA said in a statement on Sunday, June 2, according to the Associated Press and The New York Times.

"In addition, the Sky organization has been fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with WNBA media policies," the league's statement added.

The league has also reassessed a hard foul from Carter, 25, after she knocked Fever rookie Caitlin Clark to the ground in the third quarter. Carter was initially given a common foul away from the ball.

On Sunday, June 2, the WNBA announced that Carter's foul had been upgraded to a flagrant 1 violation after the league reviewed the play.

After the game, Carter was asked about the foul and her interaction with Clark, 22.

"I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions," Carter told reporters, as seen in a video shared by Fever reporter Matthew Byrne.

Later, Carter went on to criticize Clark's style of play in a reply on Threads. Responding to the video of herself at the press conference, Carter wrote, "& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man."

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter (7) guards Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on June 1, 2024

When the foul occurred, fans noticed that Reese jumped out of her seat on the bench and began clapping, appearing to support Carter's rough play toward Clark.

In a statement on June 3, Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon addressed the matter. "Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game," Weatherspoon said.

"She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will. As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners."

Clark, whose team has struggled to win games in their first 11 matchups, addressed the foul from Carter during her postgame presser. “I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said of the hit, according to the AP. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

Clark added, “I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty and you have to find a way to hold your own,” after the game.



Read the original article on People.