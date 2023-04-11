Chicago Sky WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Sky:

Round 2 (No. 23 overall) - Kayana Traylor, guard, Virginia Tech

Round 3 (35) - Kseniya Malashka, forward, Middle Tennessee

Chicago Sky's last five top draft picks:

  • 2022: No pick

  • 2021 (No. 8 overall): Shyla Heal, guard, Australia

  • 2020 (No. 8 overall): Ruthy Hebard, forward, Oregon

  • 2019 (No. 4 overall): Katie Lou Samuelson, guard/forward, Connecticut

  • 2018 (No. 3 overall): Diamond DeShields, guard, Tennessee

  • 2017 (No. 2 overall): Alaina Coates, center, South Carolina

2023 WNBA draft: Team-by-team picks

