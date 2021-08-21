Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards.

Big news for this game: Chicago's Candace Parker is out with an ankle sprain and that changes a lot for the Sky.

When Chicago is without Parker, they are 1-7 opposed to 7-4 with her.

In the first game without Parker, Chicago won but then lost seven straight until she returned.

Since play resumed following the Olympic break, Chicago went 1-1 with a two-point OT win and four-point regulation loss. This one should be close too.

Minnesota went on a seven-game winning streak before the Olympic break and came out with an eighth straight win before dropping two consecutive to the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are one of the top three teams favored to win the WNBA title, so no surprise with back-to-back losses there.

Chicago handled Minnesota 106-89 in the first meeting on June 15th, but these are two different teams. Parker also scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 27 minutes of that 16-point win for the Sky.

This game opened in Chicago's favor before the news broke of Parker's injury, moving the spread to Minnesota -2.5 on PointsBet.

After Chicago's previous loss, their head coach James Wade said in a postgame conference, “I expect us to [have a different starting five] for the next game,” Wade said. “We’ve given our lineup a chance the last two games and I really don’t like the slow starts.”

While the lineup is not official yet, we know Parker is out, which does not help. For a squad sitting at 11-11 with 10 games remaining, a lineup change and an injury to of the best players (1-7 without her) -- the outlook is not looking positive.

Minnesota has won eight of the last 10 games and versus Chicago, they won both of last season's meetings and all three in 2019. This season's 16-point loss was Minnesota's first since 2018 to Chicago.

I will back the Lynx on the road, where they won five straight before dropping two in Connecticut. After this, they are back at home, so taking advantage of a road game without Parker is crucial.

Edge: Minnesota Lynx ML

