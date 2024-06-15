Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever Game: How to Watch Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Play for Free

The WNBA is taking on Father’s Day. With a season that has already seen a record number of ratings, the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever will meet on the court for the second time this season.

Angle Reese, Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso, three of the most talked-about rookies of the WNBA season, are expected to take the court for the Father’s Day game airing on CBS on Sunday (June 16).

The last Sun vs. Fever game became the most watched WNBA game in ESPN history, averaging 1.56 million viewers. In just over a month, the WNBA 2024-25 season has become the most-watched and highest-attended season in WNBA history.

Keep reading for ways to stream the Fevers vs. Sky game live.

When & Where to Watch

The Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game will air live on CBS at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

If you don’t have access to local channels, you can stream CBS live on DirecTV, Fubo and other platforms (ExpressVPN for international streaming). CBS is also available with a digital antenna and on Paramount+ with Showtime.

To watch CBS and other live channels for free, subscribe to DirecTV Stream or Fubo and enjoy up to a week of free streaming, plus over 90 live channels and DVR for less than $80/month.

How to Watch CBS on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is a convenient way to stream live channels. You’ll get a free trial for five days and access to 90+ channels including CBS, ABS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, TLC, TNT, Lifetime, MTV, HGTV, WEtv, VH1, USA, TCM, FX and A&E.

directv stream free trial

How to Watch CBS on Paramount+

Get live access to your local CBS station and limited ads when you subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. You can join for free for the first week and pay just $11.99/month after the trial period.

paramount+ with showtime free trial

Paramount+ with Showtime lets you stream on two platforms: Paramount+ and Showtime. Enjoy Paramount+ Originals and Showtime exclusives such as Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds Evolution, Knuckles, Halo, 1883, Evil and Special Opps: Lioness, along with Showtime hits like Yellowjackets, Fellow Travelers, Your Honor, The Chi and Billions.

And if you’re a sports fans, you can watch soccer, football, basketball and more on Paramount+.

