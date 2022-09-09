Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Live updates, highlights and how to watch

Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky handles the ball during the game against the Connecticut Sun.

The Chicago Sky are hosting the Connecticut Sun tonight for the decisive fifth game in their WNBA semifinal series. The game tipped off at 8pm ET (7pm local) on ESPN2.

The winner of tonight’s game will face the Las Vegas Aces, who clinched their WNBA Finals spot with a game four win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: First Quarter Highlights

9:11 Q1: The Chicago Sky get on the board first with a jump shot from Courtney Vandersloot (video below).

.@Sloot22 with the first bucket of Game 5 ‼️ We live on ESPN2 📺 pic.twitter.com/YHf3zWVTRS — WNBA (@WNBA) September 9, 2022

5:18 Q1: A nice run from the Connecticut Sun, and especially Natisha Hiedeman, who already has eight points tonight. Sun lead 16-9.

0:00 Q1: At the end of the first quarter, Connecticut leads 24-16. Some sloppy moments at the end, but the Sun certainly made an early statement that Tuesday’s blowout win was no fluke.

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Second Quarter Highlights

6:14 Q2: Wild how quickly a lead can shrink. The Sky now trail by just three points (30-27) thanks to some great shooting from Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot.

3:39 Q2: And Chicago fans are not happy. Candace Parker called for a foul — with a very late whistle — after stealing the ball away.

WNBA Semifinals – What’s at Stake

The Chicago Sky are the defending WNBA champions and could become the first team to win back-to-back titles.

The Connecticut Sun are aiming to win the franchise’s first ever WNBA title. The Sun have previously qualified for the WNBA Finals three times (most recently in 2019).

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Semifinal Results (Series Tied 2-2)

Game 1: Connecticut won, 68-63

Game 2: Chicago won, 85-77

Game 3: Chicago won, 76-72

Game 4: Connecticut won, 104-80

