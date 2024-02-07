Chicago Sky trade Kahleah Copper, sign Diamond DeShields

The Chicago Sky won a WNBA championship in 2021, but are currently rebuilding after former head coach, James Wade, left the team in the middle of the 2023 season.

This rebuild entails trades, signings and a splash in free agency.

On Monday, the Sky announced they signed guard Diamond DeShields, who was drafted by the Sky with the third overall selection in the 2018 WNBA draft. DeShields spent four seasons with the Sky and averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 113 total games. DeShields played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2022 and sat out last year with the Dallas Wings due to injury.

“We are very excited to bring Diamond back to Chicago and cannot wait to see her on the court again this season,” Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. “She is an all-around dynamic player with incredible athletic abilities and championship experience that can add to our roster in a Sky uniform once again.”

Rebuilding a team often comes with sacrifice, and the Sky announced on Tuesday they were executing trades. The Sky acquired Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner, the third pick this year, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and the rights to swap 2026 second-round picks from the Mercury. In exchange, the Mercury welcomed Kahleah Copper and Morgan Bertsch to their roster.

The Sky tip off the 2024 regular season on May 15 against the Wings.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire