Chicago Sky top pick Kamilla Cardoso out 4-6 weeks with shoulder injury

CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky will be without their top pick in this year’s WNBA Draft as the start of the regular season looms.

Sky rookie center Kamilla Cardoso, drafted third overall out of the University of South Carolina, suffered a shoulder injury in her first preseason game and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

Cardoso, 23, had six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes of gameplay in a 92-81 loss Friday night to the Minnesota Lynx.

Sky said they would provide injury updates as they become available.

Angel Reese on not televising debut, wanting Michael Jordan to come to Sky gam

The Sky will next face the New York Liberty at home on Tuesday.

The WNBA regular season begins Tuesday, May 14.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.