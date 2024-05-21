Chicago Sky star Angel Reese now co-owner of D.C.-based Power FC soccer club

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has joined the ownership team of the new D.C. Power FC soccer club, she confirmed Tuesday.

“So grateful & blessed for this new ownership!,” the 22-year-old posted on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. “Looking forward to creating new opportunities for women in professional soccer.”

The Maryland native added that it’s long been a goal of hers to invest in a local team.

The D.C. Power FC is one of eight to join the inaugural season of the USL Super League, set to being play in August. A full statement from the club was posted on its website.

