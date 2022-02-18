Chicago Sky sign WNBA champion, 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman

Chicago Sky sign WNBA champion, 2019 Finals MVP Meesseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky signed WNBA champion and 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, the team announced Friday.

The signing makes Chicago the first team in the league to sign three WNBA Finals MVPs in three consecutive seasons. Meesseman joins two-time MVP Candace Parker and 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper. The Sky re-signed Copper on Thursday.

“Emma is a world-class athlete who has won at every level,” head coach and general manager James Wade said in a statement. “I've had the fortune of coaching Emma in the past, so I’ve seen up close exactly what she brings – and she is someone who plays the game the way it's supposed to be played.”

Meesseman was drafted by the Washington Mystics with the 19th pick in the second round of the 2013 WNBA Draft and has spent her entire WNBA career with the team (2013-2017, 2019-20). The 2022 regular season with be Meesseman's first with Chicago and eighth in the league.

In 2019 Meesseman became the first reserve player in WBNA history to win WNBA Finals MVP after leading the Mystics to a title in just three games. She is currently spending the offseason overseas playing for Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg with Sky teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley. The Sky re-signed both All-Star guards on Thursday.

“Emma already has familiarity with our players and has won with players in our group,” Wade said. “She will only continue to help us play at the highest level. It’s another exciting day for us, because in the past six years, there have been five Finals MVPs and we now have three of them on our current roster. Now we’re just looking to the future.”

In 202 games, Meesseman has scored 2,290 points and totaled 490 assists, 205 steals and 193 blocks.