Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency

The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason.

Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday.

“We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago Sky uniform,” Sky general manager and head coach James Wade said.

“For as long as she’s been in the league, she’s been the epitome of a player that is a hard worker, a great leader and embodies the values of the WNBA. We know that she will be a valuable piece to everything that we are creating in Chicago.”

While details of the deal haven't been made public, Williams took to social media to confirm some numbers.

Williams was selected fourth overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2015 WNBA Draft and went on to spend six seasons with the Atlanta Dream, where she was named WNBA Most Improved Player in 2016.

Williams joined the Washington Mystics for the 2022 season, where she tied a career-high 13 defensive rebounds (twice), recorded a double-double and tallied a block in 13 games.

Williams' eight years of experience in the WNBA will be a major addition to the Sky roster, which is very youthful. The 29-year-old player averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 assists per game over the course of her career. Her best defensive season came in 2020, when she earned a spot on the all-defensive team.