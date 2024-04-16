Chicago Sky select LSU’s Angel Reese with No. 7 pick in 2024 WNBA draft

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is heading to the Windy City.

The Chicago Sky selected Reese with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She will now team up with one of her college rivals — former South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso — who the team drafted with the third pick earlier in the round.

Reese joined LSU in 2022 as a transfer from Maryland, and the Baltimore native became one of the best players in school history for the Tigers. She led the program to its first national title in 2023, and she set the NCAA record for double-doubles that season.

Chicageaux Angel Reese has been selected by the @chicagosky with the 7th pick of the @WNBA Draft! pic.twitter.com/KcvHyXMTgq — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 16, 2024

This season, Reese became the first player to lead the SEC in scoring and rebounding in back-to-back seasons since Vanderbilt’s Wendy Scholtens in 1989-90.

Reese becomes the highest-drafted LSU player in the WNBA since Sylvia Fowles went second overall back in 2008.

