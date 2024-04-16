Chicago Sky select LSU Angel Reese as No. 7 overall pick in 2024 WNBA Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Women’s Basketball star Angel Reese was drafted to the Chicago Sky as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Women’s Draft.

Reese ended her 2023-2024 basketball season at LSU. She averaged 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. She notched 27 double-doubles, 76 assists, 32 blocks, and 62 steals.

Along with her great statistics, Reese was also awarded Glamour’s College Woman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year at the BET Awards and was nominated for an ESPY Award. Reese has been featured in Sports Illustrated, TIME Magazine, music videos and commercials.

Off the court, Reese started a nonprofit: The Angel Reese Foundation. She started it in July 2023 to empower young women in sports, money, and education. It focuses on areas where women are overlooked. The foundation has done service activities. It has supplied students with back-to-school supplies in Baton Rouge and her hometown, Baltimore.

