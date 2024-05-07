Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso out at least a month with a shoulder injury

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected third overall by the Chicago Sky during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso will be sidelined for at least a month with a shoulder injury she sustained in a preseason game against Minnesota on May 3.

The No. 3 pick in the WNBA draft will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, the team announced Monday. Cardoso had six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes before getting hurt.

The 6-foot-7 center helped South Carolina go undefeated and win the school's third national championship last month. She earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after her 15-point, 17-rebound performance against Iowa in the title game.

Chicago also announced that rookie guard Bryanna Maxwell is out with a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

The Sky open their season at Dallas on May 15.

