Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese already loves Harold’s Chicken

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Wherever she lives, Angel Reese has a chicken spot.

She’s found one already in her new hometown of Chicago.

When she goes home to Baltimore, Reese has Hop Hop Fish & Chicken. She had Blue Store Chicken in Baton Rouge, La., where Reese played college basketball at LSU.

In Chicago, she’s added Harold’s Chicken at 612 South Wabash Street at to the menu.

During the start of training camp for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Reese — one of two much-heralded rookies, along with Kamilla Cardoso, drafted by the Sky in the first round last month — gave Harold’s Chicken the type of review it couldn’t get anywhere else, calling it “bussin’.”

She also said she’s tried Chicago’s famous deep-dish pizza.

“I always try to find new food,” Reese said. “I already had the pizza, so the pizza’s good.

“Harold’s Chicken is bussin’. I ain’t going to lie to you. In Baltimore, we’ve got Hip-Hop Chicken. Harold’s Chicken here, we’ve got Blue Store in (Baton Rouge). I’m just trying to see which one is the best one.”

While admitting she may remain partial to her hometown, Reese — who hails from Randallstown, Md., a suburb northwest of Baltimore — seems plenty happy with what Chicago has to offer.

“I’m always going to go to Baltimore,” she said. “But the chicken here is fire.”

Tasting Chicago’s food scene has been important for Reese, who said she’s been living out of her suitcase since the WNBA Draft and hasn’t had much time to explore the city. At least trying some of its culinary offerings has helped her start to feel at home while she adjusts.

“Leaving Baton Rouge was hard for me, but being welcomed by Chicago and all the amazing fans here has been amazing,” said Reese, who went by the nickname “Bayou Barbie” in college at LSU but now goes by “Chi Barbie.”

While Reese adjusts to life in a new city, Sky fans have adjusted to the arrival of Reese and Cardoso with big enthusiasm.

Just days after the Sky selected Reese with the seventh pick in the WNBA Draft, four spots after taking Cardoso with the third pick, her No. 5 jersey sold out on the WNBA online store. Sky ticket sales also spiked.

“Being able to see our ticket sales going up, being able to see the jerseys sell out, and so many people reaching out and loving women’s basketball — that’s all I’m about,” Reese said. “Being able to grow the game and being able to come here and make an impact, it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

