Chicago Sky players support Bulls at United Center for Game 4

Members of the Chicago Sky were at the United Center Sunday to support the Bulls in Game 4 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Courntey Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Dana Evans and recently signed player Emma Meesseman were in attendance.

Meesseman is a WNBA Champion, WNBA All-Star and 2019 WNBA Finals MVP. She became the third Finals MVP on the current roster, joining Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper.

The Sky won their first WNBA title in franchise history last October after a thrilling Game 4 comeback against the Phoenix Mercury. The Sky won the championship in front of a sold out home crowd at Winstrust Arena with a final score of 80-74.

The defending champions re-signed core players Vandersloot, Quigley and Copper and added Meesseman in February in hopes of repeating another championship.

