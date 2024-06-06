Chicago Sky players fed up, say they’re receiving increased racist, sexist comments after unsettling incident at team hotel in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Chicago Sky have been attracting a lot of attention lately.

But after a scary incident Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., they’re saying the attention has crossed an unacceptable line, which they say includes increasing racist and sexist remarks directed at the team.

After Wednesday night’s incident, in which the Sky were apparently encountered by a man while getting off their bus at the team hotel in the nation’s capital, players took to social media to express their frustrations and say racist and sexist comments at them won’t be tolerated.

“We are not about to normalize things like that,” forward Michaela Onyenwere said in a post on X late Wednesday night.

The Sky are scheduled to play the Washington Mystics on Thursday night in a WNBA game at Capital One Arena.

According to a Sun-Times report, a man who was not a guest at the Sky’s hotel approached the team as it got off the bus. The report says the man specifically targeted Sky guard Chennedy Carter, who became a lightning rod for controversy after she gave a hard shoulder-check to Indiana Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark in a game in Indianapolis this past Saturday.

The Sun-Times report says the man approached Carter and her teammates with a camera when they arrived at their hotel in the nation’s capital Wednesday. According to Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca, via the report, the man was attempting to talk with Carter as Sky staff unloaded bags.

It wasn’t clear how the man found the Sky’s hotel, the report says.

Fortunately, Pagliocca told the Sun-Times the situation was de-escalated right away and that police were not called to the hotel. According to the report, Sky security escorted the man away, and hotel staff was made aware of the situation.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Pagliocca told the Sun-Times, while also crediting Sky security for keeping the players safe in such a situation.

Players fed up

Still, at least some Sky players appear to have been shaken up, and they say the man made racist and sexist comments at the team.

Onyenwere, who posted on X multiple times, credited security and said “they did a great job of de-escalating the situation/protecting us.”

Onyenwere posted again several hours later, however, claiming a video of the hotel incident in question was edited to remove racist and sexist remarks by the man.

“Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us ‘ghetto (expletive)’ and saying ‘women’s sports isn’t (expletive),'” Onyenwere said.

Brianna Turner, a veteran forward, shared a detailed thread on X about the incident. She said she wasn’t there when the interaction with the man happened, but that “what occurred isn’t acceptable.”

Turner went on to say all the recent headlines around the Sky have created an environment where players now feel unsafe and have been increasingly subject to racist remarks.

“Yes we (thankfully) travel with security, but the absurd headlines recently (have) certainly created an unstable environment for our safety,” Turner said. “I’ve been called every racial slur imaginable lately and my teammates have had it even worse.”

Perhaps even more so than Carter, Sky rookie forward Angel Reese has been the topic of most headlines lately.

Reese has a big personality and certainly doesn’t shy away from attention. But sometimes that attention can be negative, like on Tuesday night, when she was ejected in the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Liberty after receiving two technical fouls in the Sky’s first game since Carter’s incident with Clark (the WNBA has since rescinded the second technical on Reese.)

Reese was also fined $1,000 for not talking to the media after Saturday’s loss in Indiana.

While she welcomes attention and scrutiny, Reese joined her teammates in saying Wednesday night’s incident at the team hotel was way over the line.

Reese posted on X: “finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARRASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to stop.”





