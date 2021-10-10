Chicago Sky overpower fatigued Phoenix Mercury to win Game 1 of WNBA Finals

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury tipped off Game 1 of the WNBA Finals just 40 hours after closing out a rugged semifinal win at Las Vegas, and the fatigue showed Sunday.

The Chicago Sky, who last played Wednesday, took control with a 17-0 late second-quarter run Sunday at Footprint Center and led the entire second half in a 91-77 win.

Winning for the first time this season against Phoenix after three regular season losses, the Sky looked fresher and quicker with their balanced scoring attack.

The Mercury made a dent in the Sky lead early in the third quarter, closing within seven (52-45). Chicago scored the next six points on a Kahleah Copper 3-point play and Stefanie Dolson 3-pointer, and the Mercury could get no closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Took care of business in Game 1 💪 pic.twitter.com/SY7RWpLIiJ — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) October 10, 2021

The Sky led 89-66 with 5:19 remaining before Mercury reserves fought back to within 12 (89-77) at 2:23.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix at 9 ET (ESPN).

The No. 5-seeded Mercury also lost the first game to Las Vegas on the road and came back to eliminate the Aces 3-2.

For Mercury coach Sandy Brondello, fatigue was unquestionably a factor Sunday. For Diana Taurasi, who has more reason than anyone to buy into the tired explanation, given she became a second-time mom early Saturday morning, fatigue had little to nothing to do with giving up home-court advantage in the best-of-5 series.

“We started the game really well then they took it to a different level,” Taurasi said. “It had nothing to do with us being tired. That’s what they did today for 40 minutes, and we didn’t. That was all them today.”

For the No. 6-seeded Sky, Copper led with 21 points and five others scored in double figures: Allie Quigley 18, Candace Parker 16, Dolson 14, Courtney Vandersloot 12 and Azura Stevens 10.

Kahleah Copper drives to the bucket for two of her game-high 21 points.

Parker, the Sky’s most experienced playoff veteran, had seven of her 16 points in the game-defining run. Copper had a nine-point third quarter, showing quickness that could be an issue through the entire series given the Mercury are without starting small forward Kia Nurse (knee).

The Mercury closed within seven (52-45) early in the third quarter, but led by Copper the Sky quickly regained control, leading 74-61 going into the fourth. By midway through the fourth, Chicago was ahead by 23 (89-66), and Brondello turned to her bench to finish out the game.

Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 20 points. Taurasi scored 17 and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 15.

Taurasi flew home on a private plane arranged by her agent immediately after her 14-point fourth quarter heroics in Las Vegas to be with her wife and former teammate, Penny Taylor, for the birth of their second child, which came at 4:24 a.m. Saturday.

“I got there just in time,” said Taurasi, whose 3-year-old son, Leo, played a role in choosing his sister’s name. “He made a friend at the park a couple of years and her name was Isla. Ever since then, every time we’d say we were going to have a little baby sister, he’d say Isla (pronounced Ila) and that’s what it’s been.

“Penny is unbelievable, and she’s the cutest, healthiest little girl so we’re really happy.”

The Mercury led by nine points in the first quarter (25-16) and second (29-20) before Chicago took control over the final eight-plus minutes of the first half.

The Sky went ahead for the first time on a Vandersloot pull-up with 3:14 left in the second. That was part of a 17-0 run led by Parker with seven points, turning a four-point deficit (33-29) into a 46-33 lead.

Griner scored the final basket of the first half, slightly trimming the Mercury deficit to 11. Griner, Taurasi and Diggins-Smith had eight points at halftime.

Parker scored 11 and Vandersloot 10 for the Sky in the first half.

Chicago finished the second quarter with a 26-10 scoring edge after trailing 25-20 at the end of the first.

