Chicago Sky open 2024 season Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas

One night after Caitlin Clark made her much-anticipated debut on the opening night of the WNBA season, the Chicago Sky are set to begin their 2024 campaign.

The Sky open Wednesday night on the road, at 7 p.m. against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday in the same location.

After three road games to open the season, the Sky’s home debut at Wintrust Arena is Saturday, May 25, at 7 p.m. against the Connecticut Sun.

On Tuesday, the Sky announced their 2024 broadcast schedule.

Wednesday night’s season opener will be broadcast live on WCIU-TV (The CW, Channel 26) and available to stream through the Marquee Sports Network app.

Throughout the regular season, games will be broadcast locally on WCIU-TV, WMEU-TV (Channel 48) and Marquee Sports Network. WCIU-TV and WMEU-TV will broadcast 17 games, and Marquee Sports Network will broadcast and/or stream 30 games.

Games will also be streamed out-of-market via WNBA League Pass.

High-profile rookies

While Clark is the rookie phenom driving unprecedented interest in women’s basketball, the Sky have two high-profile rookies of their own driving a lot of excitement in Chicagoland.

The team selected Kamilla Cardoso out of South Carolina No. 3 overall and Angel Reese out of LSU No. 7 overall last month in the WNBA Draft.

Unfortunately, Cardoso won’t make her WNBA debut for a little while after injuring her shoulder in a preseason game.

But Reese is ready to go, and her infectious personality has already made her one of Chicago’s most high-profile athletes at 22 years old. Known as “Bayou Barbie” during her time in Baton Rouge with LSU, Reese is now “Chi Barbie.”

Reese’s No. 5 jersey sold out quickly on the WNBA online store, while Sky ticket sales spiked. She’s already gone viral for talking about her favorite chicken place in Chicago and for walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.

But now Reese will get to showcase her on-court skills for the first time in a WNBA regular-season game.

In two preseason games, Reese averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Sky’s leading returning scorer is guard Marina Mabrey, who averaged 15 points per game in 2023, her first season with the Sky.

When does Caitlin Clark visit Chicago?

As for the WNBA’s most famous rookie, Clark and the Indiana Fever are scheduled to visit Chicago twice during the regular season, on Sunday, June 23, and Friday, Aug. 30.

The Sky will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis twice before that, on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 16.

The WNBA regular-season schedule concludes on Thursday, Sept. 19.

