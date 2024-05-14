Chicago Sky not taking charter flight to season opener

CHICAGO – Unlike the Indiana Fever, the Chicago Sky are flying commercial to their season opener in Dallas.

A source close to the organization confirmed the team was not taking a charter flight for their first road game against the Wings Wednesday night.

Last Thursday, the WNBA announced it would use league-wide charter flights on a full-time basis for the first time this season.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the program is projected to cost around $25 million per year and would launch “as soon as we can get planes in places.”

The league hadn’t allowed teams to use charter flights except for when they had back-to-back games.

Players have said using charter flights would address years of safety concerns. It means no more long security lines, bodyguards in public spaces, cramped legroom or layovers for the professional athletes who have been lobbying for better travel long before Caitlin Clark brought increased interest to the league.

“All these players and these faces are becoming so popular that it really is about that as much as it as about recovery,” noted Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

Sky rookie Angel Reese recently had a run-in with an overzealous fan in Chicago.

“I was getting back in the car and I was trying to leave, but this girl was banging on my window. She was like, ‘Act like you’re from Chicago. Open this window up!’ I’m like, ‘I’m a little nervous around here.’

“Once I get a little familiar with the area, obviously, and feel more comfortable, I’m going to be fine. Being able to see people recognize me is great. I walk down the street and everybody goes ‘Angel Reese! Angel Reese! Welcome to the city!’

“I’m welcome here for sure.”

Flights have been an ongoing issue for the WNBA that only increased last year when the league began working with the Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Griner after the All-Star center’s 10-month detainment in Russia.

Charter flights will allow WNBA players to go through private air terminals straight to buses or their own cars when returning home. Avoiding layovers also will help with recovery between games, which is even more crucial with this season’s schedule around the Olympics.

WGN TV has reached out to the WNBA league office for an explanation as to why the Sky were not given a charter flight. The story will be updated when a response is received.

