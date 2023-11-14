Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper joins other WNBA players with offseason college basketball jobs

Rutgers alum Kahleah Copper will join the Scarlet Knights women’s basketball staff for the 2023-24 season as Director of Athletic Culture and Professional Development. Copper joins Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard with offseason jobs in collegiate women’s basketball.

Copper played for Rutgers from 2012 to 2016, was picked No. 7 overall in the 2016 WNBA draft and is a WNBA champion and WNBA Finals MVP.

“Having Kahleah Copper join our program is a truly amazing opportunity for us,” said head coach Coquese Washington. “Kahleah is an unquestioned winner and one of the best players in the world. Bringing her championship knowledge and experience to our gym on a daily basis is something our players are eager to soak up. Kahleah absolutely loves Rutgers, and we can’t wait to have her back On the Banks, helping to elevate this program to national prominence. It’s exciting to imagine all the ways Kahleah will positively impact our program.”

#BREAKING: Rutgers has hired former player and current Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper as their Basketball Director of Athletic Culture and Professional Development. #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/OcFAqmLZmJ — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) November 13, 2023

Copper’s role will entail helping athletes continue to grow and develop for careers on the next level. She will also aid in recruiting efforts, alumni events, fundraising and community outreach opportunities. Additionally, she will assist with on-court workouts and share her professional basketball experience.

“My blood runs Scarlet, and I can’t wait to be back home on campus helping this program that is so important to me,” Copper said. “I’m grateful to Rutgers and the coaching staff for entrusting me with this responsibility, and I will pour everything I have into our players and lean in on everything that I have learned in my career to help them reach their highest level both on and off the court.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire