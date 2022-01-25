Chicago Sky hire WNBA champion Ann Wauters as assistant coach

Sky hire WNBA champion Ann Wauters as assistant coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky hired WNBA champion Ann Wauters as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2022 season, general manager and head coach James Wade announced Tuesday.

“We are very excited to welcome Ann to our staff.” Wade said. “Ann has a wealth of experience. She was always recognized as being a smart, skilled and a hardworking player. I’m so happy that she’s decided to share that with us. I think we all benefit from having players on staff. Especially ones as accomplished and team oriented as Ann.”

Wauters was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2000 WNBA Draft by the Cleveland Rockers and won a championship in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was teammates with current Sky star Candace Parker in winning the title.

In over two decades of playing professional basketball, Wauters has earned four EuroLeague titles, one EuroCup title, 12 domestic championships, 11 Cups, a Bronze medal at the European Championship and is also a five-time European player of the year.

Wauters will join the Sky after the team won its first championship in franchise history in October.

“I am thrilled to get this opportunity to be part of the Chicago Sky staff,” Wauters said. “Being able to finish my playing career this summer at the Olympics with the Belgian national team was a dream coming true. I am ready to make the next step in my professional career. I have known James for more than 20 years and I look forward to learn from him and the entire coaching staff. Excited to work really hard to bring back another Championship."