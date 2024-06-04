Chicago Sky head coach releases statement on Caitlin Clark incident

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon commented on Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s hard foul on Caitlin Clark from Saturday’s 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Carter’s hip check of Clark was initially ruled as an away-from-the-play foul, but was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after a league review.

“Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball,” Weatherspoon said in a statement released Monday. “Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game.

“She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will. As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans, and partners.”

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon has released a statement on Chennedy Carter’s foul of Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/MYkcfbHpfm — CHGO Sky (@CHGO_Sky) June 3, 2024

If you are a fan of the game, then you know this treatment for Clark is nothing completely new. As Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides noted, this same exact thing happened to Aliyah Boston last year.

“We kind of went through this last year with (Aliyah Boston). New rookies, No. 1 picks … players want to show that they’re vets in this league, and they do want to make it hard on these rookies. That’s just how it goes.

“We sent video in (to the WNBA) last year. We were making our complaints to try to figure out how to help AB. Then, the same this year with Caitlin. It’s the same thing. We’re going to continue to fight to try to get the calls. They see one thing and we see another,” Sides said.

Every rookie has experienced these “welcome to the league” moments from the veterans whether they were in the right or in the wrong. It’s what happens. Teresa Weatherspoon knows that better than anyone as one of the original players of the WNBA.

The league is not going to back down just because Clark is bringing new eyes to the sport. It’s up to Clark and the Fever to respond now.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Jacob on X:@Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire