Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot makes All-WNBA second team

Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot was named to the All-WNBA second team on Friday.

For five straight seasons, Vandersloot led the league in assists (8.6) while also averaging 10.5 points per game in the regular season. This is the third time she was named to the second team.

Vandersloot had an impressive Game 2 Wednesday night against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.

She led the offense with 20 points, 14 assists and even had a running lay-up to tie the game with 4.4 seconds remaining. The Sky fell short in overtime and took their first loss in the finals.

"It's not time to panic because they beat us," Vandersloot told media after game. "I think that we were at least excited or happy with the idea that we had a chance to win that game."

The Sky will take on the Mercury at home at a sold-out Wintrust Arena for the first time this series when they play Game 3 Friday night.

"We're excited to come back and have home court advantage," Vandersloot said. "It's kind of the atmosphere that you dream about as a kid. Playing the WNBA Finals in front of a sold-out arena. I think that says all that needs to be said about it. Now we're just gonna come out and enjoy every moment and try to put on a show for our fans."