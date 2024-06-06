Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter harassed at team hotel in Washington ahead of game against Mystics

A man attempted to confront Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter on Wednesday as the team arrived at its hotel in Washington, D.C., ahead of Thursday’s game against the Mystics.

X user Brandontodddc posted a video of himself attempting to ask Carter if she had reached out to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark since Saturday’s game against the Sky. In the video, a Sky security guard quickly intercepts him and blocks his camera view of Carter.

Forward Isabelle Harrison posted on X that players “couldn’t even step off the bus” because of the man’s presence. Forward Michaela Onyenwere also posted on X, saying security “did a great job of de-escalating the situation (and) protecting us.”

According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, the man was escorted away by team security — which has been bulked up this season — and police were not called to the scene. But players clearly were rattled by the incident.

“Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK,” forward Angel Reese wrote on X. “This really is outta control and needs to STOP.”

Carter has been the focus of intense media coverage after a Flagrant 1 foul on Clark in Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Fever. She received a warm reception from Sky fans in her first game back in Chicago on Tuesday.

“I’m truly a passionate person about the game and I’m genuine,” Carter said after practice Monday. “You can ask all my teammates. They’ve gotten to know me. They know the real Chennedy Carter. So I’m just saying, don’t form an opinion off of one little clip.”

