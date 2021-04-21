Chicago Sky finalize 2021 training camp roster

Sky finalize 2021 training camp roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With a start date of April 25, training camps are fast-approaching in advance of the 2021 WNBA season. The Sky have finalized their 20-player training camp roster.

Find the full roster below:

Chicago Sky

Sky 2021 training camp roster

Eight of those 20 -- Courtney Vandersloot, Diamond DeShields, Allie Quigley, Kahleah Copper, Stefanie Dolson, Azurá Stevens, Gabby Williams and 2020 first-round pick Ruthy Hebard -- return from the 2020 squad.

The highest-profile newcomer is reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time MVP, Candace Parker, who joined the club in free agency.

Forward/center Astou Ndour, who spent 2018 and 2019 with the Sky, is back after one season with the Dallas Wings, who acquired her via trade last offseason.

Recent 2021 draft selections Shyla Heal (No. 8 overall) and Natasha Mack (No. 16 overall) also earn spots. Heal, 19, is the youngest player on the roster, and one Sky head coach/general manager James Wade said on draft night he envisions contributing immediately.

In addition to those 12, the Sky are bringing in eight players on training camp contracts, including guards Lexie Brown -- who averaged 6.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lynx last season but was recently waived -- and former Liberty first-round pick Brittany Boyd.

The 2021 WNBA preseason runs from May 1 to May 11, with the deadline to cut rosters down to 12 players on May 13 at 4 p.m. CT.

Then, on May 15, the Sky begin what they hope will be a title-contending campaign.

