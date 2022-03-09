Chicago Sky championship ceremony set for May against Indiana Fever

Sky to raise championship banner on May 24th against Indiana originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Sky have announced plans to celebrate the franchise's first ever WNBA Championship on their home court.

Approximately 7 months and a week after their victorious clinching victory over the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena, the Sky will hold a ring ceremony and unveil and lift a championship banner to the heights of Wintrust prior to their game against the Indiana Fever on May 24th.

Sky general manager and head coach James Wade said in an official team release detailing the pre-game plans that the ceremony will represent "a bridge that connects 2021 to 2022."

"Momentum is about confidence - and now if there are ever times we lack confidence, the only thing we have to do is look up!," Wade continues.

The Sky look to go into the 2022 season with most of the core it had available for the '21 championship run. Recently the team resigned three of those players in Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper. The team has also signed 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, becoming the first WNBA franchise to sign Finals MVPs in three consecutive seasons.

Part of the Sky's Wednesday announcement also is the beginning of sales for single-game tickets beginning at 11 a.m. on March 15, they can be purchased both through Ticketmaster and the Wintrust Arena box office. The Sky begin their 2022 season on May 6th at Wintrust against the Los Angeles Sparks, they will also play the New York Liberty at home on May 11th prior to the championship ceremony.